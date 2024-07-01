Canyoning is travelling in canyons using a variety of techniques that may include other outdoor activities such as walking, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling (rappelling), and swimming.

The only one in Europe, canyoning Thués with hot water (located 25 minutes from Fon Romeu / Pyrenees 2000 / Les Angles) is available all year round.

The water temperature is 35º.

The difficulty level is low.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

– Visiting from 10:30 to 16:00, depending on a group.

– Recommended for children from 8 years.

– All technical equipment is provided (wetsuit, helmet, ropes, etc.)

– Must have: old sneakers, light snack and water, a towel.

INDIVIDUAL TARIFF 50 € / person.

The maximum number of people in a group is 10 people.

The price includes: professional instructor and all material.