Best mountain canyoning: the only one in Europe with hot water Thués (France) is available all year round

  Sports and living in the Pyrenees, Tourism   /   , , , , , , ,

Canyoning is travelling in canyons using a variety of techniques that may include other outdoor activities such as walking, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling (rappelling), and swimming.

The only one in Europe, canyoning Thués with hot water (located 25 minutes from Fon Romeu / Pyrenees 2000 / Les Angles) is available all year round.

The water temperature is 35º.

The difficulty level is low.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

– Visiting from 10:30 to 16:00, depending on a group.
– Recommended for children from 8 years.
– All technical equipment is provided (wetsuit, helmet, ropes, etc.)
– Must have: old sneakers, light snack and water, a towel.

INDIVIDUAL TARIFF 50 € / person.

The maximum number of people in a group is 10 people.

The price includes: professional instructor and all material.

Best Ways to Express Gratitude with Bouquets in Paris

Catalan castle of Maldà is a building in Maldà (Urgell) declared a cultural asset of national interest

Winter 2024-2025: Air France to connect Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport with Kilimanjaro

Iberia to Offer Record Capacity Between Europe and Latin America

Mijanès-Donezan with 12 km of ski slopes and 15 km of cross-country skiing

Custom limits. Andorran export limits for food, alcohol, tobacco and industrial products

Read more: Sports and living in the Pyrenees ...