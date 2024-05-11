The Château d’Ombreval is located in the town of Neuville-sur-Saône, in the center of the village, in the metropolis of Lyon, Rhône department, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, France, Saône river.

The castle, built between 1587 and 1593, has been significantly altered, in particular by the architect René Salagnac between 1961 and 1968. Today it has a rectangular plan, composed, on the west side, of a main house, and on the east side, of two main buildings forming an L and bordering a courtyard. The ensemble is flanked by four corner pavilions with a square plan and a slight projection. A square tower is inscribed in the northeast corner of the main building. The buildings rise over three levels and one attic level. The western facade has five bays, the three central bays being surmounted by a pediment bearing the arms of Neufville de Villeroy.

The moat that surrounds the castle is spanned by a footbridge to the east and three stone bridges on the other sides.

The park, known as Ombreval Park, is on two levels, to the west and to the north. On the lower level, we still discover the site of an old basin, in the center of a French garden and, at the northern limit of the park, a nymphaeum, a cave-shaped pavilion, built around 1636 and listed on 25 August 1927.

Since 1966, the outbuildings of the castle have housed the Neuville-sur-Saône youth and culture center, and City Hall.

GPS coordinates: 45° 52′ 40″ N, 4° 50′ 24″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 4 hr 17 min (452 km) via A6

From Lyon: 32 min (17.7 km) via Quai Clemenceau and D433

From Marseille: 3 hr 34 min (341 km) via A7

From Monaco: 5 hr 6 min (523 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr 12 min (694 km) via A9 and A7

