The new X-Trial World Championship season opens in Nice

The Palais Nikaïa will be the backdrop for the fifth staging of X-Trial Nice, the opening Round of the 2022 FIM X-Trial World Championship that gets underway on Friday 11th March at 20:30 local time.

A regular venue for the X-Trial of Nations in recent years, Nice will provide a typically spectacular and demanding course, while a brand new competition format will add further intrigue to the season opener. In 2022, eight riders will be gradually whittled down to three podium finishers via two opening laps, each comprising five sections. Only the top six will qualify for the second lap, which sees the remaining contenders carry over their scores from the preliminary phase. But the slate will be wiped clean for a head-to-head Final for the rostrum places.

In total five different nationalities will be represented this season, with the lead Spanish trio joined by riders from Italy, Norway, Great Britain and France.