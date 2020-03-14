The new telephone line established by the government of Andorra to provide information on the coronavirus – 188 – received 279 calls this Saturday

Andorran Prime Minister’s spokesman, Eric Jover, and Andorran Health Minister, Joan Martinez Benazet, convened a press conference on Saturday afternoon to talk about the current situation in the country after the measures taken, as well as provide updated health information. Eric Jover recalled that all actions and recommendations of the government and health authorities must be strictly followed. He reminded that appropriate sanctions will be introduced in case of non-compliance.

He said, “there will be no problems with food supplies in Andorra,” therefore, “there is no need to stock up on food for a long time.” According to him, the executive branch is in constant contact with neighbouring countries, and the closure of borders is not discussed.

Eric Jover said that the new telephone line that the Andorran government provided for emergency cases – 188 – received up to 279 calls this Saturday before 12:00.

Joan Martinez Benazet, in turn, said that currently, 15 people are awaiting diagnosis. Of these, six are in the Nostra Senyora de Meritxell hospital, and nine are in isolation at home.

An infected 87-year-old woman continues to be monitored by doctors.

The Minister of Health emphasized that the best way to deal with the epidemic is to change habits, increase social distance and reduce travel. “The virus has no legs, it travels through people, the best way to fight is to stay home,” he said.

The minister also said that the breast cancer screening program was suspended.