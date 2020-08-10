The Napoule castle and its gardens

The Napoule castle (fr. Château de la Napoule), located in Mandelieu-La Napoule city. It has been classified as an historical landmark since 1993, and the gardens are listed by the French Ministry of Culture as among the Notable gardens of France.

The castle was constructed in the 14th century by the Countess of Villeneuve. Over the centuries it was rebuilt several times. In the 19th century it was turned into a glass factory. In 1918, it was purchased by Americans, Henry Clews Jr. and Marie Clews (1880–1959), who restored and moved into the castle.

The gardens of the Château de la Napoule, designed in 1919, consist of the main garden which opens with a large French alley and three other small gardens: the garden of La Mancha, the terraces overlooking the sea and the secret garden. The regular path, the basin, the fountain and the well and the constructions which dot the gardens, concierge, chapel, a factory, the garden tower, pergola and garden bridge are specifically listed as historical monuments.

The garden obtained the Remarkable Garden label from the Ministry of Culture in 2005.

Today this medieval castle houses the Clews Collection and hosts international programs in the arts.

Address: Boulevard Henry Clews, 06210 Mandelieu-La Napoule, France, tel.: +33 (0)4 93 49 95 05

Working hours

The Château is open everyday:
FEBRUARY 7 TO NOVEMBER 7
Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Tours: 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

NOVEMBER 8 TO FEBRUARY 6
Weekends and School Vacations: Hours: 10:00am – 5:00 pm & Tours: 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm

Weekdays:  Open: 2:00pm – 5:00pm & Tours: 2:30pm, 3:30pm.

Coordinates: 43°31′24″N 6°56′35″E

