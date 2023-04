The MV Agusta F4 is a four-cylinder sport bike made by MV Agusta from 1999 until 2018.

MV Agusta is a high end motorcycle manufacturer founded by Count Domenico Agusta on 19 January 1945 as one of the branches of the Agusta aircraft company near Milan in Cascina Costa, Italy. The abbreviation MV stands for Meccanica Verghera, the hamlet where the first MVs were made.