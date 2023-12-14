The Museum of Machine Dolls (le musée des Automates): a laboratory of magic in Limoux (Pyrenees, France).

“We are glad to welcome you in the secret realm of magic, where our characters come to life …”, says Judith Moran, daughter of Jean-Jacques Ausch and Martina Moran, a family in love with the creation of all these unique machine dolls.

More than one hundred most different and unusual characters in a fairy maze. Very impressive walk …

The museum is located in a former industrial building, decorated in the Baroque style, the jewel is the “secret red room” with an miracle backlight, magic music, which takes visitors to an imaginary world – a world of dreams and fairy tales.

All characters shine, move and sound …

Let your mind dream and wander freely through the labyrinths of consciousness, allow yourself to become a child again, who still lives in each of us!

Information and opening hours:

The museum is open year round. High season: every day and holidays. Low season: it is necessary to warn about the visit by phone.

Free up to 4 years.

Adult: 6 €.

Child (4 to 12 years old): 4 €.

Groups: every day by appointment.

Groups from 10 people, adult ticket: 5 €.

Excursion (1 hour-1 hour 30 minutes).

In summer, a small bar is open for visitors.

How to get there?

30 min from Carcassonne: D118

1 h 20 min from Toulouse: A61 (paid), D63, D21, D623, D118

1 hour from Narbonne: A61 (paid), D118

2 hours 30 minutes from Andorra: CG2, N22, N20, D613, D117, D118

Photos: Alex Monroe