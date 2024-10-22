The Monastery of Sant Jeroni de Cotalba (Sp. El Real Monasterio de San Jerónimo de Cotalba) is a monastic building of Valencian Gothic, Mudéjar, Renaissance, Baroque and Neoclassical styles constructed between the 14th and 18th centuries, located in the municipal area of Alfauir, province of Valencia, (Valencian Community), Spain, about 8 km from the well-known city of Gandia.

The construction of the monastery began in the 14th century and continued through the 16th century, though its current layout dates from reconstruction in the 17th and 18th centuries. The main facade is overlooked by the main and priory towers. The gothic church has a rectangular ground plan with one aisle and chapels between buttresses, as well as Baroque elements from the 18th-century renovation. The most significant areas on the upper floor are the presbytery and the choir.

GPS coordinates: 38°56′26.71″N 0°14′46.34″W

By car:

From Valencia : 50 min (69.4 km) via AP-7

: 50 min (69.4 km) via AP-7 From Alicante : 1 hr 13 min (110 km) via AP-7

: 1 hr 13 min (110 km) via AP-7 From Madrid: 4 hr 14 min (410 km) via A-3

Nearest international airports are in Valencia and Alicante.

