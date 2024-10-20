The Monastery of Nuestra Señora de Valvanera (Monasterio de Nuestra Señora de Valvanera) is a monastery located in Anguiano, La Rioja, Spain.

The name of the monastery, Valvanera, comes from a Latin expression, “Vallis Venaria” which means ” “Valley of the veins of water” since the valley had lots of springs, streams and waterfalls.

The primitive community of hermit monks which built up around the discovery of the image in the 10th century.

Originally, there was a Visigoth church, then a Pre-Romanesque one consecrated in 1073, another Romanesque one from 1183 of which only a tower remains standing, and finally the current 15th century church.

The main altar of the church holds the niche of the Virgin of Valvanera, which can be reached from the side. The upper part is presided over by a “Pantocrator” figure of Christ, and below there are figures representing St Peter, St Paul, St Benedict and St Atanasio.

The rest of the monastery is made of 20th century buildings in honour of the Patron Saint of La Rioja.

Additional information:

Free admission. Groups by appointment. Guided tours can be arranged

Address: Carretera LR-435, 26322 Anguiano, La Rioja, Spain

How to get to?

From Logroño 58 min (58.5 km) via A-12 and LR-113

From Madrid 4 hr 8 min (306 km) via A-1

Working hours

Wednesday 9AM–6PM

Thursday 9AM–6PM

Friday 9AM–6PM

Saturday 9AM–6PM

Sunday 9AM–6PM

Monday 9AM–6PM

Tuesday 9AM–6PM

