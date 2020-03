The Andorran Minister of Health, Joan Martínez Benazet, welcomed the announcement of an Andorran citizen to manufacture protective masks. “Although they are useless for the protection of health care providers, they can be beneficial for the general population,” he said.

Masks can be requested by email: [email protected]

You can also fill out a form available on the web page: http://www.voluntariscovid19andorra.com/mascaretes