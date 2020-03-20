The Minister of Health, Martínez Benazet, is in quarantine due to being a contact. His test result was negative. He is staying at home as an extra precaution.

He says there are cases under investigation at El Cedre and they are concerned that the outbreak may “be larger”.

Some El Cedre residents have been transferred to a hotel to be taken care of by Social Affairs workers and Red Cross staff.

Martínez Benazet said the Government, together with SAAS (Servei Andorrà d’Atenció Sanitària) have worked out a contingence plan so they can act swiftly in any situation caused by Covid-19.

According to a study mentioned by the Minister of Health, surgical masks protect one as much as the respirator, FPP2 ones.

He explained again that, despite assurances that the 50,000 masks ordered from abroad by health care would arrive on time, there had been difficulties between the Spanish and Andorran governments but he expected these to be resolved in the next 24 or 48 hours.

The Government advises people not to use home-made masks as they give a false sense of protection and are not effective.