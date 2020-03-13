The Minister of Economy and Business, Jordi Gallardo, met with the employers and various actors of the business sector on Thursday to address the situation caused by COVID-19. Thus, during the meeting, the minister provided them with an action guide agreed between the Ministry of Economy and Business and the Ministry of Health to apply in workplaces, which includes recommendations on how to act.

Among them, there are basic, informative and organizational hygiene measures for the various phases that the situation may take. The actors of the business sector are also encouraged, as far as possible, to telecommute.

For their part, the employers and various economic actors who participated in the meeting submitted a series of proposals to the minister to mitigate the economic downturn that could affect the sector due to the disease.