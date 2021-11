The Socialist-led cabinet recently raised the minimum wage from €950 to €965 gross per month in 14 installments – yet, the wages in Spain are still significantly lower than the EU average: in 2020, the average hourly salary was €16.8 in Spain, while the EU’s was €21.5 and the Euro area’s €24.2.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Spain’s unemployment rate stood at 14.5%, while Catalonia’s was 10.9%.