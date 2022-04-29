The Louron valley ski resorts in Hautes-Pyrénées already geared towards summer

The Louron valley ski resorts, in particular Peyragudes (Hautes-Pyrénées) were full this winter and already geared towards summer.

The Skyvall gondola will be reopened on May 7 every weekend, long weekends and every day from July 1.

The Louron valley ski resorts have finished a winter season with 415,000 ski days recorded for a turnover of 11 million euros in Peyragudes and 80,178 ski days (+20% compared to in the 2019-2020 season) recorded for a turnover of 1.64 million euros in Val Louron.

Now that the winter season is over, it’s time for summer: new fun activities will arrive with in particular new mountain bike trails, including the longest green trail in the Pyrenees, the installation of the first XCO mountain bike stadium in the Pyrenees at Val Louron or even the creation of a tubing and a zipline in Peyragudes.

