The King and Queen of Spain are to make their first State Visit to Andorra

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will spend two days in Andorra at the end of March. According to the Andorran government spokesman, Eric Jover, that trip “will cover education and culture as well as see the royals meet local politicians and dignitaries”.

Felipe and Letizia will travel to Andorra on March 25th. They will be accompanied by Spain’s Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya. The visit will last until March 26th 2021.

It’s the first State Visit from Spain to Andorra. The two day trip comes ahead of Andorra’s presidency of the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government in April this year which King Felipe is also set to attend.

