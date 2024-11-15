The Jurassic Museum of Asturias is located in the area of Rasa de San Telmo near the parish (administrative division) of Lastres in the municipality of Colunga, Asturias, Spain. Though the municipality of Ribadesella was initially proposed, Colunga was chosen for the building of the site in the late 1990s.

Several landmarks are visible from the museum including the Bay of Biscay, the Sierra del Sueve, and the Picos de Europa. Strategically located over a mount on the Rasa de San Temo, the museum is in the midst the Jurassic Asturias.

The museum displays and collections cover 3,500 million years, and although they emphasize the three stages of the Mesozoic (Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous), information is also presented on the preceding and subsequent periods.

Different stages of the Jurassic geologic period and system are on display. Corridors contain over 20 dinosaur replicas; measuring over 12 metres in height, their weight would exceed ten tons if the replicas were real. A rich collection of footprints and fossils found in the Asturian Jurassic coastline from ten paleontological sites are exhibited in the exposition halls and are said to be “the most complete informative and representative collection of dinosaur remains in the world.

Tariffs

· General: 7,21 €.

· Reduced: € 4,75. Groups from 20 people, children from 4 to 11 years old, large families, people with disabilities, people over 65 and ICOM members.

· Wednesday free admission.

· Free entry from 0 to 3 years old and for teachers with previous accreditation.

· Didactic workshops: € 2, without admission to the Museum.

· Audioguide rental: 1,76 €.

Working days

FEBRUARY, NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 14:30 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays and opening holidays, from 10:30 a.m. to 18:00 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday, except December 6 and 7.

Closed: December 24, 25 and 31 and from January 1 to 31.

· MARCH, APRIL, MAY, JUNE, SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 17:00 p.m.

Saturdays, Sundays and opening holidays, from 10:30 a.m. to 18:30 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday, closed, except October 11 and 12.

· JULY AND AUGUST

Every day from 10:30 a.m. to 19:30 p.m.

How to get to?

From Oviedo 50 min (66.4 km) via A-64 and A-8

50 min (66.4 km) via A-64 and A-8 From Gijón 38 min (49.2 km) via A-8

38 min (49.2 km) via A-8 From Madrid 4 hr 46 min (500 km) via A-6

Address: Rasa de San Telmo, s/n, 33328 Colunga, Asturias, Spain

