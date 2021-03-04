The ISMF World Championships in Andorra are tinged with blue with the two gold medals of the Italian team

in today’s Relay race

The new male World Champions are Nicoló Canclini, Michele Boscacci, Robert Antonioli and Nadir Maguet, while Ilaria Veronese, Alba De Silvestro and Mara Martini are the female winners. Among youths, the World Champions are the Swiss Caroline Ulrich,

Tobias Donnet and Jon Kistler.

The second day of the ski mountaineering World Championships in Andorra has been in the name of the Relay race, a spectacular competition that involved all categories. The race track included the classic Sprint race course with the addition of a second ascent and a second descent.