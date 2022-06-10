The ISMF World Championships 2022/23 will be held in Boí Taüll mountain ski resort, Spain

Following the experience at the European Championships last year, the World Championships – the most important event of the next season – will be held in the same mountain ski resort, in Boí Taüll, Spain.

The ISMF World Cup circuit 2022/23 will consist of seven stages. The events will take place in some traditional countries, such as France, Italy, Switzerland and Andorra, but will also come back to Austria and Norway after a few years of stop, even if the finals in Norway have still to be confirmed at this time.

Furthermore, the Masters World Championships will be held in Slovakia, in the Chopok area, while the World Championships Long Distance Team will be performed in the ski resort of Pontedilegno-Tonale, Italy, as a part of the well-known Adamello Ski Raid event. This competition represents the continuation of the partnership with La Grande Course circuit.

In addition, for the first time in the history, ski mountaineering will be part of the European Youth Olympic Festival in January 2023, which will be targeted to 17- and 18-year-old athletes.

In the end, the ISMF would like to inform that the inclusion of the Youth European Cup circuit has been confirmed as of the 2022/23 season. These events will be open only to U16, U18 and U20 athletes from all over the world and will be held in European locations. More detailed information on this purpose will be released soon.

About the ISMF

Founded in 2007, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation ISMF is the global governing body for ski mountaineering competitions. Since 2016, the organization is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee IOC. Its main goals are the promotion, regulation and development of the ski mountaineering sport worldwide.

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the ISMF’s membership consists of 41 national mountaineering or ski sports federations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The ISMF organizes ski mountaineering World Cups events and World Championships. For the first time, ski mountaineering has been a medal sport at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne Switzerland and has recently been included in the programme of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.