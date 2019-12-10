The intervention of Figueres state security forces in the fight against cross-border drug trafficking

The action is part of the commitments agreed upon during the extraordinary Local Security Board, that took place in Figueres on September 19th, after the September shooting in the city.

Last week, an action was taken by the security forces of the Civil Guard and the National Police Corps against cross-border drug trafficking around the municipal district of Figueres. Police checks were performed at various locations of the district.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Pere Casellas, stressed that “after the last Local Security Board meeting, from the municipal government we work to ensure that Figueres and the territory benefit from a greater collaboration of the security forces present in the city ​​to respond to a cross-border issue”.

