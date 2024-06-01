2024. The International Academy of Contemporary Arts brings together representatives from five continents and more than 80 countries.

The International Academy of Contemporary Arts (IACA) is a unique phenomenon in the field of culture and art of the 21st century, reflecting the rapid development of modern society.

Possessing all the necessary means, IACA primarily instills the desire for art education and love for art, engages in the intellectual and aesthetic development of society, and improves the theories and practices of artistic excellence.

Among the Russian partners of the Academy are the largest professional organizations: the Professional Union of Artists of Russia (PUAR), the Moscow Department of Culture, the Russian Academy of Arts, the Union of Composers of Russia, the Union of Architects of Russia, the Union of Writers of Russia, the Union of Designers of Russia.

2010-2024. Participants in competitions and awards of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts won more than 2,000 awards in all presented categories.

Over 14 years of educational activities, IACA has created a number of projects of global significance for representatives of art and creativity from five continents and more than 80 countries.

Foreign representative offices are created by artists from among the Russian and foreign members of the academy. By 2024, more than 20 regional and foreign official representative offices have been formed, including contacts in New York, Tokyo, Munich, and Buenos Aires.

2022. Meeting of members of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts at the Nikolai Sednin House-Museum.

The International Academy of Contemporary Arts is the founder of a number of professional awards and titles: the Order of Elitarch (Elite of Architecture and Construction), the title of Honorary Artist of Russia, the title of Honored Artist of Europe, the title of Honored Artist of World Art, the Order of “Star Virtuoso”, the title “People’s Writer of Russia”.

In 2011, IACA and the Union of Architects of Russia became the founders of the international award in the field of architecture “ELITARCH”, uniting outstanding Russian and foreign figures in the architectural and construction complex. Under the leadership of the Academy, in 2013, for the first time in Russia, a unique reference publication, the Encyclopedia “Elite of Architecture and Construction of the 18th-21st Centuries” was published, which has no analogues in the world.

2021. Speech by the leaders of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts at a meeting of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Arts.

In 2015, IACA, with the support of the Professional Union of Artists of Russia and the Moscow Organization of the Union of Writers of Russia, became the organizer of the AEA international competition “Art. Excellence. Awards.“ By combining many art movements in its wide list of nominations, the competition gives any talent a chance to fully reveal itself.

2014. Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, Federal State Unitary Enterprise President-Hotel, Red Hall. Presentation of the ELITARCH Encyclopedia and a gala banquet with the participation of stars of Russian classical and pop music.

In 2018, the Academy opened a non-governmental cultural institution in the Moscow region, the Nikolai Sednin House Museum. The total exhibition of the museum includes more than 1000 original works of painting, photography, graphics and sculpture and is regularly updated. The museum was included in the catalog of the Association of Private Museums of Russia and was presented at the first exhibition in Russia with the support of the Russian government “Private Museums of Russia. Nuggets of Russia.”

In 2020, the International Academy of Contemporary Arts, in partnership with the French portal Artmajeur – one of the world’s largest platforms for the sale and promotion of original works of visual art – created the Online Gallery of the International Art Competition – Artex Awards Gallery – to popularize and develop the creativity of laureates and diploma holders of the AEA competition .

International Foundation of Slavic Literature and Culture in Moscow. Award ceremony for the ELITARCH.

In 2023, a gallery for IACA members was opened in the house-museum of N.N. Sednin. The four exhibition halls of the museum are equipped with all the necessary equipment and are arranged in a circle so that each of them can be assigned to a separate theme of the works. The design and technical design of the exposition is carried out by highly qualified employees. Over the course of the year, more than 10 exhibitions of the best works of academy members were held.

2019. Moscow Department of Culture. Opening of the personal exhibition of artist Vadim Stolyarov, a multiple winner of the international art competition Art.Excellence.Awards.

In the fall of 2023, IACA established the International Virtuoso Star Award (“Stella Virtuoso”). The professional international award in the field of art and culture was founded by the joint efforts of figures from various areas of art from many countries around the world. The objective of the prize is to represent all movements in art and to evaluate each author on their merits. Thanks to the variety of topics and categories, the Prize covers almost all types of art and provides an opportunity for the author to make himself known throughout the world.

2020-2024. The online gallery of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts presents more than 500 authors and more than 3,000 works of art.

In 2024, the Studio-Workshop of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts was opened in the center of Moscow. The studio-workshop is located in a historic mansion in the heart of the capital. The creative space is equipped for holding exhibitions, presentations, and meetings of IACA members.

In modern conditions, the role of the Academy is fundamental. This is the formation of the aesthetic views of the era, criteria and norms of artistic expression, the development of pure art and educational activities. To be accepted into the Academy means to receive recognition from your peers. This is a great honor and an opportunity to write a new page in the history of world art.

Certificate, diploma and lapel pin of the International Academy of Contemporary Arts.

Veretina Olga.

Art critic, Honored Artist of Russia.