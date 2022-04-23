The Independent Bookstore Festival celebrates its 24th edition in France, Belgium and Switzerland

For twenty-four years now, independent booksellers have come together in April to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day. There are over 500 participants in France, including 45 in Occitania.

A bookstore is independent if it is not owned by a chain or group of companies. This way it has full control over its purchases and the books it wishes to promote.

It is the tastes and values of booksellers that shape their book offer. The proposals of independent bookstores are varied, leaving room for novelty but also for older favourites, and of course for classics.

In Catalonia, Saint Jordi is celebrated on this day.