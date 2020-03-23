The Health Minister of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, announced a new outdoor centre to test people with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Next to the hospital, patients who already have an analyses scheduled, can take the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test without getting out of their car. Swabs and physiological serum are used to remove two samples: one from the ears another from the nostrils.

These are sent to specialized laboratories in Barcelona, Madrid and Toulouse. At the end of the month, our hospital should receive equipment to perform these tests here, thus speeding up the results.

ENFORCEMENT

Police on patrols are stopping pedestrians and drivers, asking their reasons for being outside.

If and when a State of Alert is proclaimed then penalties for non-compliance could be up to 15,000 euros.