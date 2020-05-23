The Head of Government of Andorra has agreed to take a salary reduction of 20%

Measures for economic and human resources rationalization and the reduction of salaries of elected officials in the public sector (emergency procedure):

In order to contain public spending the Head of Government Xavier Espot has agreed to take a salary reduction of 20% while Ministers, Secretaries of State, the General Secretariat, the Head of Cabinet, the Head of Protocol and Ambassadors are taking a 15% reduction and non-resident ambassadors will have a 10% reduction. The Consell General, the Comuns, the High Council of Justice and the Constitutional Court may also take similar measures. They will apply from June to December 2020 (including December overtime pay).

· With regard to appointed positions such as advisers and human resources staff, they will also have a salary reduction: between 10% for salaries equal to 4,000 euros to 20% for salaries equal to or greater than 6,000 euros.

The Bills coming before the Consell General shortly.