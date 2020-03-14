The head of Generalitat of Catalonia, Quim Torra, calls for the closure of ports, airports and railways

The head of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Quim Torra, on Friday night, announced the need to restrict movement throughout Catalonia, which implies a restriction of entry and exit from its territory in order to avoid a “collapse” of the health system. In this sense, the head of the executive branch appealed to the Spanish government with a request to restrict road access to Catalonia, as well as to close ports, airports and railways.

Quim Torra said that this radical measure aims to prevent the “too fast” evolution of coronavirus in Catalonia. He called on citizens of Catalonia to avoid travel and any unnecessary activity. The head of government of Catalonia is convinced that “the time has come to slow down and to stop social life, in order to avoid movements that can harm us.”

He supports the state of emergency (l’estat d’alarma), announced by the Spanish government, because he believes that it can help with the request of the Generalitat of Catalonia to the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, to close the transport infrastructure of Catalonia (transport is located in the competence of Spain).

