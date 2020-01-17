The Government of Andorra sets the CPI increase of 2019 at 1.0%

The Government of Andorra sets the CPI increase of 2019 at 1.0%

In neighbouring countries, the annual variation was 0.8% in Spain and 1.5% in France. For the European Union, the evolution of the indicators of the harmonised indices of consumer prices (HICP) was 1.3%, in December.

Annual inflation in the last month has been mainly caused by the inflation in “transport” and “wearables” groups, while “recreation, entertainment, culture” and “education” have decreased in comparison with November. It should be noted that the Bill of Urgent Measures for the Improvement of Purchasing Power introduced a few weeks ago fixed a mandatory increase in accordance with the Consumer Price Index applicable to all salaries that are lower than 24,000 euros annually (gross).

