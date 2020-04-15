The Government of Andorra proposes to reduce of the salaries of government officials

The Minister of Economy and Business of Andorra, Jordi Gallardo, said at the press conference that the Government’s goal is to protect companies and guarantee jobs so as to “leave no one behind.” No one will be left without the necessary assistance which is why we appeal for everyone’s efforts,” referring to temporarily suspending employment contracts and reducing working hours. For those with higher wages the reduction will be proportionately higher. Those on the lowest incomes are protected, ensuring their minimum wage 100% .

Gallardo said that the Bill on new exceptional and urgent measures for the health emergency situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic provides for the application of temporary suspension of employment contracts and the reduction of working hours from 1st May 2020.

Minister Gallardo said that the Department of Labour and Employment will be strengthened further to handle individual doubts and problems in specific cases linked to the new bill, as well as to manage the measures provided for in its norms.

The Bill also entrusts the Executive within 15 days to make a proposal to reduce of the salaries of andorran government officials.