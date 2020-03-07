The government of Andorra is developing a treatment plan for young people addicted to toxic substances

The Andorran government intends to implement a protocol giving treatment options for young people and adolescents suffering from behavioral problems resulting from addiction.

A protocol prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Housing and Youth, to identify adolescents or young people at risk, is to be submitted on March 9, at the first meeting of the National Commission for Children and Adolescents (CNIA). The CNIA works in coordination with various bodies: public administrations, social structures as well as adolescents and their families.

The Minister of Justice and Home Affairs, Josep Maria Rossell, informed the government that the police patrols are strengthening their controls at the entrances and exits of schools, as well as in public areas.

Additional reinforcement is also planned from agents of the judicial police, in particular in the areas frequented by wanted criminals.

These measures supplement those already carried out regularly by mobile patrols and various police services.