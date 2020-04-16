The Government of Andorra has invested 1.5 million euros in buying the antibody tests

The Government has invested 1.5 million euros in buying the antibody tests. These tests will not be obligatory as it is legally not feasible, however, being able to prove that you have antibodies can give you access to less restrictive measures.

· Phase 1: The antibody test will be performed on the entire population over ten days. The results will serve to establish the possible steps of release from confinement for those who are shown to already have antibodies.

· Phase 2: 15 days later everyone will be tested again to see how the contagion is evolving.

· A system will be set up for people to request an appointment, in order to be tested at indicated points.

· Each person will be handed a certificate, digital or not, that will say in what epidemiological situation they are in.