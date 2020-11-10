The Government of Andorra has allocated almost 29 million euros to benefits related to the Temporary Suspensions of the Employment Contract (STCT) and Reductions in the Working Day (RJL). The Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Business, Jordi Gallardo, said the criteria for companies and self-employed workers to apply are the same as before. The law provides that both the STCT and the RJL can be applied until December. This may be extended.

Companies that have a decline of turnover equal to or greater than 50% may apply directly. In the event that the decline is less, but endangers the continuity of the business, a request may be made but must be justified. Each such request will be studied individually taking into account the percentage of the decline, the result of exploitation and the volume of turnover.

Of these, the vast majority of the aid has gone directly to benefits, but some have been used to pay the employer’s share of the CASS of salaried people who have temporarily stopped working. 2,482 people have so far taken advantage of this measure: 1,315 in STCT and 1,167 in RJL.

Soft Loans: this special programme of guarantees for companies and businesses remains open. More than 2.4 million euros have been allocated so far. 23 companies have applied for direct aid to meet the payment of rent or mortgage of commercial premises for the sectors most affected by the measures decreed to deal with COVID-19.

Labour market: currently there are 926 people registered with the Andorra Employment Service and looking for work with 1,119 jobs on offer. The specific pandemic work promotion programmes have allowed 183 to find work: 161 in the public sector and 22 in the private sector.