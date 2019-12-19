The Government concludes the auction of public debt worth 150 million euros

The Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday the resolution corresponding to the auction of 150 million euros of public debt of the Principality of Andorra in the modality of three-year bonds, from December 19, 2019, at an interest rate of 0.90%. This resolution establishes the nominal amount awarded to each of the intermediary entities, which have taken part in the auction on their own account, on behalf of clients, and on behalf of Andorran investment financial institutions.

The sum of the face value corresponding to the applications submitted has exceeded the maximum nominal issue value by 275%. Therefore, the award to each of the aforementioned entities was made on a pro-rata basis to their requests.

