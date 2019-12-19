The government approves the opening of shops on Constitution Day 2020

The Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Minister of Presidency, Economy and Business, Jordi Gallardo, the Decree on the shops opening on the day of the Constitution, on March 14, 2020. Although March 14 is a mandatory closure day, as foreseen by law, the Government may suspend the obligation to close when this day falls on a weekend, holiday or period of likely influx of tourists.

Considering that in 2020 the Constitution day falls on a Saturday and at a time of significant tourist influx, the Executive will allow for commercial activity on that day. Those businesses that will avail from it, must move the holiday to Monday, March 16, and close their business on that day. Thus, the employees who normally work this day will have to be compensated with a second paid holiday day. In the event that the worker cannot be compensated with this second day, he must be remunerated in accordance with the provisions of article 2 of the Decree establishing the labour calendar for 2020.