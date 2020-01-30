The government approves a special work authorization to practice as a doctor during the ski season

The Cabinet has approved, based on the proposal of the Minister of Justice and the Interior, Josep Maria Rossell, a decree on special authorization to practice the profession of a specialist doctor in family and community medicine during the winter season 2019-2020 in the ski slopes medical center in the area of Pas de la Casa-Grau Roig. By this decree, the Government wants to respond to the sectoral labor needs around the ski season.

Ski resorts Medical Centers are responsible for providing immediate health care to slopes users who may require it, both in case of an accident and other urgent health problems. They must also prepare the patient for transportation to a hospital, if necessary. With this decree, the ski resorts will be able to take on temporal health staff to support their permanent team, allowing them to properly carry out their healthcare functions.