The Government approves a quota of 100 permits for work without residence

The Government approved the first quota of immigration authorisations for work without residence in 2013, with the aim of regulating a work authorization that provides legal coverage for Andorran companies that hire staff who effectively and permanently work and reside abroad.

At that time, 100 such authorizations were granted, of which a total of 98 had been issued. Since the aforementioned quota has been almost exhausted, which corroborates the need to regulate this type of permit, the establishment of a new quota is currently advisable. When issuing the permits priority is given, first to nationals of the States which have signed and ratified an agreement with Andorra, secondly to nationals of the Member States of the European Union and European Economic Space; and, finally, to nationals of other States.

In order to obtain the renewal of an immigration authorization granted under this Regulation, the person who holds it must prove that the conditions and presuppositions that led to the initial grant have not changed.