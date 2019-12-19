The Government appoints Eric Bartholomew as Secretary of State for the Economy

The Government, on the proposal of the Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Business, Jordi Gallardo, has agreed to nominate Eric Bartholomew as Secretary of State for the Economy, as such completing the structure of this Ministry.

Eric Bartholomew studied Geography and History and is an entrepreneur. He is a founding partner of several companies and has been the director of various entities within the country, such as the Andorran Olympic Committee for the organization of the 2005 Games of the Small States of Europe, held in Andorra. He has also been a council in the Cumú of Ordino.