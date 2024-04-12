The Gaudi gallery’s collective exhibition, Trazos del Alma, featuring artist Nina Rassen, was held in Madrid on 11 January 2024 – 18 January 2024.

The artist’s main work presented was the painting Splash. Fracture de l’Univers, first shown in Paris and then exhibiting in Monaco. Another of her paintings, Reincarnation, had previously been shown at the anniversary exhibition in Innsbruck and then ended up in Austria, where it was featured in an Austrian press review.

Nina, along with her muse, Michael, was present at the exhibition, where she gave interviews and signed autographs.

“The impressions are very pleasant. Madrid is a wonderful city, which inspires and pleases with its warm attitude to creativity. In any case, art has no borders. So, it’s highly likely that this won’t be the last time I come to Spain,” comments Nina.

Nina Rassen, an exceptional artist who was also recently certified by AKOUN, the world leader in art market information, has patented her own style of visual art: “multidimensional bionics.”