The French Thieulin Phaeton from 1908

Louis Thieulin founded a mechanical engineering company in Besançon in 1886.

In 1889 he produced a single steam car for a ONE customer.

Later, the sons Émile and Joseph joined the company. In 1906 the production of automobiles began. The brand name was Thieulin.

Automobile production ended in 1908. A total of seven vehicles were built. It is not known when the company was dissolved.