The French Terrot EDLS Fleuron from 1958

  World best motorcycles by Barbara Cryton

The French Terrot EDLS Fleuron from 1958, one cylinder, 125 cc, 7.5 HP, four speeds, 100 km/h

YAMAHA R1: an image with felt-tip marker by @matreshka_ulu

Lamborghini Design 90 from 1985. Only 10 copies made

Harley-Davidson 114 CI. Black version

1953 Moto Guzzi Hispania. Red version

Mobylette AV 32 Popular from 1958

The Spanish Mymsa A1 125 from 1953

