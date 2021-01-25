The French government decided not to allow ski lifts to operate in February in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19, effectively writing off the snow sport season.

The ski lifts will not be allowed to open from February 1, the date given by the government for a possible easing of restrictions, and a “reopening in mid- or late-February seems highly improbable”, said Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Speaking in a video conference with industry players, he acknowledged that the season would be a write-off for the sector, which counts for between 250,000 and 400,000 direct and indirect jobs in France.

France is currently not in lockdown and people are in theory free to visit Alpine resorts and stay in hotels. But restaurants are also shut and the lack of ski lifts prevents tourists enjoying downhill skiing, even if cross-country and snow-shoeing are possible.

