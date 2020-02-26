The first case of coronavirus infection confirmed in Barcelona

  News of Pyrenees

The first case of coronavirus infection confirmed in Barcelona

Today, the Catalan Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Catalonia. A 36-year-old woman of Italian nationality, a resident of Barcelona, is infected. A few days ago, she visited northern Italy, the area between Bergamo and Milan. When she returned to Catalonia, she went to a clinic with mild symptoms of malaise. Friends and family members of the woman are currently undergoing a medical examination.

According to the Ministry of Health of Catalonia, the patient is isolated and her condition is stable.

In Catalonia, the protocol against Coronavirus has been activated, but no new measures have yet been proposed.

