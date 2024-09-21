The University of the Basque Country is once again taking part in the European Researchers’ Night, one of the biggest science dissemination events in Europe, which this year will take place on 27 September.

Its main objectives are to bring researchers closer to the public in order to raise awareness of their work and the benefits they bring to society, as well as to encourage students to choose a scientific career by eliminating gender barriers.

The event is being held in more than 370 cities on the continent and is funded by the European Commission under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) – an initiative to promote scientific careers in Europe – which is part of Horizon Europe, the European Union’s Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.

The UPV/EHU is organising this initiative in the context of the European G9- SCIENCE4ALL project, promoted by the 9 Group of Universities (G-9).

The G9- SCIENCE4ALL project focuses on the five research and innovation missions launched by the European Union with the aim of finding solutions to major social problems around the world. These missions focus on Cancer, Climate Change Adaptation including Social Transformation, Water and Oceans, Smart and Climate Neutral Cities and Soil Health and Food. They will all contribute to the objectives of the European Green Pact, the European Cancer Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The G9 of Universities is formed by the Universities of: Cantabria, Castilla la Mancha, Extremadura, Illes Balears, Navarra, Oviedo, Basque Country and Zaragoza with the collaboration of the University of La Rioja.