The estimate for nuclear generation in France is confirmed in the range 315-345TWh for 2024 and 335-365TWh for 2025.

EDF nuclear generation for 2026 in France is estimated between 335 and 365TWh.

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services.

The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers, of whom 30.3 million in France. It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

