The end of the curfew and the reopening of land borders of Spain will take place on May 9

The end of the curfew and the reopening of land borders with the rest of Spain are the most remarkable changes that the expiration of the state of alarm on May 9 will bring to Catalonia.

Six months after the exceptional measure was invoked, restricting mobility in time and space, authorities are hopeful that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the stabilization of new coronavirus cases and ICU admissions allow for a new reopening.

Any Covid-19 measures put forth by the Catalan government after the state of alarm is over will require Catalan High Court (TSJC) approval.

Some restrictions that are due to remain in force include the compulsory use of face masks, with very few exceptions including outdoor exercise; the social gatherings cap of six people, pending review from the TSJC; and restricted opening times for bars and restaurants, which will be allowed to serve customers on their premises until 11 pm.

Amusement parks will also be allowed to reopen from May 9, although a number have announced they will do so on May 15.

Measures in force May 9-23

Bars and restaurants. Bars and restaurants can open from 7:30 am to 11 pm straight. Establishments can only accommodate 30% of their regular capacity indoors while there are no limits placed on outdoor seating.

Only up to four people can sit together at the same table except for larger groups of members of the same household. Everyone must wear a face mask when not eating or drinking.

Bars and restaurants located inside shopping centers can open.

From May 9, they will be allowed to serve customers on their premises until 11 pm.

Mobility. No mobility restrictions throughout Catalonia and regional borders open.

Borders. Catalonia’s land borders are open.

Travel between Catalonia and Andorra is allowed for residents of both places, but both governments urge people to keep activity and mobility to a minimum.

Gyms and other sports facilities can open at 50% capacity until 10 pm.

Sports club member assemblies will be able to take place at 50% capacity with 500 people at most or 1,000 if the venue is adequately ventilated.

Shops and shopping malls can open at 30% capacity from 6 am to 10 pm. Large retailers no longer have caps on the maximum amount of space they can open.

Religious ceremonies. Including weddings or funerals, they have a 50% capacity limit with a maximum of 1,000 people, as long as there is sufficient ventilation and access is controlled, otherwise, the capacity remains at a maximum of 500 people.

Remote work. Strongly advised by Catalan authorities, which companies should implement unless they are unable to do so.

Public transportation. Including services such as buses, trains, and the subway, it will continue running as usual.

Theatres, cinemas, concert halls. Open at 50% capacity with at most 1,000 people, as long as there is sufficient ventilation and venue access is controlled, otherwise capacity must remain at 500.

Museums, galleries, archives, and bookstores. Can open at 50% capacity and host cultural events.

Nightlife. Remains shut.

Amusement parks, bingo halls, casinos. Can open at 30% capacity with at most 100 people.

Post-obligatory education. Universities can resume in-person teaching.

In-person classes for pre-university exam-year school students (‘Batxillerat’ courses) and vocational training courses (‘Cicles Formatius’) are also permitted.

Schools. Educational centers, including primary and secondary schools, remain open.

Leisure and after-school activities for children. All extra-curricular activities will be allowed from now on, as well as school sports, as long as safety measures are implemented.

Leisure activities for children from 3 to 12 are also permitted from February 22.

School trips. Allowed since March 1 as long as students stay within their social bubble.

Sports training. Sports councils (‘consells esportius’) can run training sessions with more than 6 people since February 22 while sports competitions for under 16s can resume.

Public playgrounds. Can open at 50% capacity only although they are no longer required to close at 8 pm.

24/7 stores. Must close by 10 pm.

Community centers. Activities for the elderly at ‘centres civics’ are only capped at 6 people if venues are not adequately ventilated. If they are, they have a 50% capacity limit in place.

Parks and gardens. They must close by 8 pm.