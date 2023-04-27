The Edufinet Project, promoted by Unicaja Banco and Fundación Unicaja, has given financial and digital education to about 135 Local Innovation Agents of Vuela Guadalinfo centers in Granada. The aim is to improve the daily guidance to people who approach this free public service of active learning, work and digital life managed by the Fernando de los Ríos Consortium and funded by the Ministry of Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Andalusian Regional Government and the eight provincial councils.

Thus, volunteers of the Edufinet Project volunteers, in collaboration with Vuela Guadalinfo, have conducted five sessions in the province of Granada (two in Granada,one in Guadix, one in Salobreña and one in Huétor Tájar), which have been aimed at Local Innovation Agents.

The aim is to bring digital financial education closer to the managers of these centers, so that they can attend and offer a better service to the users of the municipalities where they operate. For this purpose, in addition to the contents covered, an Edufinet Financial Guide and another one for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs have been distributed among the users.

As for the topics addressed in these workshops, general issues on financial education and the Edufinet Project, family budgeting, economic indicators, financial system, money and means of payment, digital and mobile banking operations, savings and pension products, loans and mortgages, and cybersecurity aspects stand out.

Training for senior citizens and other groups

This initiative has a second part, which will be focused directly to the users of the Vuela Guadalinfo centers in Granada. Specifically, different groups, such as senior citizens, women, unemployed, immigrants, etc., will receive training.

These sessions also aim to improve the financial literacy and digital skills of the most vulnerable groups, including the over 65s, so that they can be more aware of the risks and opportunities.

Edufinet Project and Vuela Guadalinfo

The Edufinet Project has been running for more than 17 years, bringing financial education to all groups in society.

Currently, more than ten institutions and business organizations, as well as 17 universities, collaborate with this initiative.

Since the beginning of its work, nearly 244,000 people have participated in the different seminars, workshops, courses and conferences it has organized. The Edufinet Project’s web pages have so far registered more than 19 million accumulated visits, with accesses from almost 180 countries.

All this has made Unicaja one of the most active agents in the fields of education and financial inclusion, in the exercise of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to society.

The Fernando de los Ríos Consortium manages the Vuela Guadalinfo project, a free public service for active learning, work and digital life, funded by the Regional Government of Andalusia and the Andalusian provincial councils.

Vuela Guadalinfo has 770 centers in Andalusia (170 in Granada), located in municipalities of less than 20,000 inhabitants (in collaboration with the town halls) and in urban neighborhoods of senior population at risk of exclusion (together with associations and non-profit organizations). The aim of this proximity service is to provide citizens with content, training, equipment, resources and digital services to meet the demographic challenge, strengthen the weight of villages and neighborhoods in the digital transformation of Andalusia and improve the digital experience of people, regardless of their age, education and personal or professional goals.

Unicaja Banco is a bank headquartered in Malaga (Spain) founded in 2011 by Monte de Piedad and Caja de Ahorros de Ronda, Cádiz, Almería, Málaga, Antequera and Jaén (Unicaja) to indirectly carry out its financial activity.

As of March 31, 2022, Unicaja Banco’s assets were 110,623 million euros, making it the sixth Spanish financial institution by volume worldwide. That same date it had 1,237 branches and 8,799 employees.