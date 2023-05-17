As part of its drive to integrate renewable energy sources into the electricity system, the EDF group has set up Agregio Solutions, derived from the merger of two pre-existing subsidiaries: Agregio and EDF Store&Forecast.

Agregio Solutions is a fully-owned subsidiary of EDF. It aggregates over 6 GW of decentralised energy assets, which represents 5,000 sites of green electricity production (wind, solar and biogas), consumption (deletion), and storage.

Reducing carbon emissions calls for the rapid development of renewable energies, which generate electricity intermittently. Agregio Solutions is helping its customers manage this intermittency and make the most of these energy sources. The subsidiary is also working on solutions to compensate for their variability by means of demand-side flexibility (consumption deletion) and of electricity storage systems.

Agregio Solutions is one of the leader in aggregating decentralised energy resources in France. The subsidiary aims to become one of the leaders in Europe.

Agregio Solutions products target renewable energy producers (mainly wind and solar), by increasing the value of their electricity production:

Their output can be sold in the wholesale electricity market, by managing the risks associated with differences between planned and actual power generation.

Their output can also be sold direct to an end consumer, in either the industrial or the service sector, through a contract referred to as a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement.

To offset the variability in renewable energy production, Agregio Solutions is also developing a range of electricity flexibility products in order to monitor consumption practices or to store electricity in batteries.

Agregio Solutions also has consumption deletion offers for industrial and service sector businesses. Companies can be compensated to postpone or adjust their power usage when the supply-demand balance is under strain, thus helping balance the electricity system.

Lastly, Agregio Solutions is supporting investors with storage project development:

By either installing “Storbox”, a stationary battery energy storage system, capable of storing dozens of megawatts.

Thanks to the smart Energy Management System, customers can optimise their energy usage, for example by increasing self-consumption of their own solar-generated electricity. Or by proposing solutions for the most efficient use of large-scale batteries connected to the power system.

Félix Reynaud, President of Agregio Solutions: “Thanks to the products developed by Agregio Solutions, we are helping to shape the future of the electricity sector. With 55% of carbon-free electricity by 2030 in Europe, the aggregator plays a key role in the management of these new, decentralised resources. Our teams will be helping companies become more competitive, deal with the uncertainties of the energy market, and keep pace with ever-faster developments in energy.”