Montaha Al Ajeel is a thriving businesswoman and passionate Kuwaiti fashion designer who has amazed the world with her unique perspective on fashion and enthusiasm for creating beautiful things. She began her career as a fashion designer in 2001. Her creations embody the perfect blend of originality, style, and elegance, making her an authority in the Arabian Gulf fashion world with boutiques located between Kuwait and Qatar.

Montaha, known as a fashion ambassador and icon, has been granted multiple prestigious international awards throughout her eminent career—including the Fashion Icon Award, the 6th Middle East Business Leaders Award, and Global Leadership Award to which she was honored by the former Emir of Kuwait. In addition, she has been listed among seven influential figures in the world by the esteemed Emirates Women magazine.

We spoke to Montaha about fashion in Kuwait, a generally conservative country but tolerant of dress codes, her international presence and constant appearances at major shows in New York, London, Dubai, Oman, Bangkok, and Paris.

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko

Kuwait is an Emerate state in southwestern Asia, located on the northern edge of eastern Arabia and borders Iraq in the north and Saudi Arabia in the south. Kuwait is often called the “Hollywood of the Gulf” since the nation started the oldest modern arts movement in the Arabian Peninsula. And what about its fashion industry?

Kuwaiti women are in love with fashion and we have many local designers.

You represent two brands: Montaha Al Ajeel and Montaha Couture, combining traditional and contemporary design. Your vibrant choice of fabric colors, playful creative solutions, and intricate patterns make you a truly unique personality. Your innovative use of oriental signs and other design elements has attracted a wide clientele from all over the world. Some of your couture designs have been made famous by numerous international celebrities. Please tell us about the fans of your brands.

I could mention celebrities such as Kali Hawk, Bella Thorne, and Mayim Bialik who have endorsed my extraordinary designs and worn Al Ajeel’s modern brand. In addition to my designs being featured in the famous movie “Fifty Shades Of Black.” I also presented my designs in high-profile fashion shows on different occasions. Among them, the celebration of the golden jubilee of Kuwait’s membership with the United Nations Organization, and an outstanding fashion show in New York for the world’s first ladies and influential leaders (organized by the United Nations).

My work is carried out all year round without a break. I try to actively monitor changes and cater to the needs of my fans and customers at all times of the year and on special occasions such as Ramadan, making it even more special.

Where do you export your dresses?

My boutiques represented at Harvey Nichols and Galerie Lafayette in Qatar.

Do you organize fashion shows in Kuwait?

Well, we don’t have a fashion week in Kuwait. But I have participated three times in New York fashion events, as well as in London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. I have been invited to show my traditional Kuwaiti dresses at the Arab Institute in Paris, as well as in Stockholm and Bangkok.

This year you participated in BRICS Fashion Summit 2024 in Moscow. Was it your first time in Moscow?

Yes, it was my first time in Moscow and I loved it. It was an honor for me to present my two brands in Russia. Since 2011, we have been among the world names in fashion—creating evening dresses, hot fashion collections, and ready-to-wear. All my models are designed and produced in Kuwait. So, special thanks to the organizers for inviting me to represent Kuwait and showcase my collection of traditional Kuwaiti dresses, designed exclusively for the 2024 International Brand Showcase at BRICS Fashion Summit in Moscow. I would like my brand with evening dresses and ready-to-wear to enter the Russian market.

And how long does it take you to create a beautiful dress?

Well, it’s handmade. I have a factory in Kuwait with a big team of tailors. I offer them a design and a sketch. Some of them specialize in embroidery. Some embroideries take one week, while others take one month. It depends on the dress…

How do you see the fashion industry evolving? Should we expect some new fashion trends to emerge?

The main thing in design now, in my opinion, is fabrics. This industry is very developed now. I used to have to go to India (Bombay or Delhi) for fabrics. But now we have a market in Kuwait that specializes in fabrics from all over the world. We have fabrics not only from India but also from France, China, Turkish fabrics. The design of my dresses depends on the fabrics. It is the fabric that inspires me to design.

Where do you get your inspiration when you create your dress?

From my younger age, I have loved fashion and designed for myself and I have a special technique. It’s a hobby. I studied business administration, but my hobby took me to the field of fashion. That’s why I have a unique technique, especially in evening dresses and haute couture.

What is your favorite material to work with?

I like jacquard, because it is durable and suitable for evening dresses. I also like velvet.

How can we buy your brand of clothing?

I have ordering options on my Instagram. I have three stores in Kuwait, and like I said, I’m also represented in Qatar. I’ll also be doing a pop-up in London soon.

We offer shipping to European countries, and sometimes I do special orders that are sent by express delivery.