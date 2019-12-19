The curtain will be lifted on the 2019/2020 ISMF World Cup in the French ski resort of Aussois

Both the Individual as well as the Sprint race are scheduled for this event

Lausanne, 19th December 2019 – The 2019/2020 Ski Mountaineering World Cup begins in Aussois, a French municipality located in the department of Savoy, in the Rhône-Alpes region. The ski resort located just outside the Vanoise National Park will host the Individual race on Friday morning, while the spectacular Sprint race will take place the following day.

The competing athletes will be representing 18 different nations.

After the Christmas break, the ISMF World Cup programme will temporarily halt in order to leave the stage to the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games, from 9th to 14th January 2020. 17 and 18 year old athletes will compete to get medals in an Individual, a Sprint and a Relay race in Villars-sur-Ollon (Switzerland), where the World Championships were held in March 2019.

The World Cup will return on 25th and 26th January 2020, when the skimo competitors will reach Andorra for the second appointment of the season. In the ski resort of Arinsal there will be an Individual and a Vertical race.

In Berchtesgaden (Germany), the Individual and the Sprint race will take place on 8th and 9th February.

The fourth and penultimate stage of the ISMF World Cup will be held on the extremely cold Wanlong resort (Hebei Province). On this location, situated north of Beijing (about 350 km), another Individual and Vertical race will be held. After the trip to China, the athletes will have a long pause from the ISMF competitions allowing them to dedicate their energies to the La Grande Course trials.

Last but not least, the Crystal Cups will be awarded in Madonna di Campiglio (Italy), from 2nd to 5th April 2020. In the shadow of the Brenta Dolomites the spectacular Sprint race will take place on the legendary 3Tre track, but also the Vertical and the Individual race will be held. In this occasion, the planned competitions will have a double value, as the European athletes will be marked also for the Continental Championship.