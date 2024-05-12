The Courbeville castle is located in Chessy, also known as Chessy-les-Mines, in the Rhône department, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in eastern France, Beaujolais.

Chessy-les-Mines is the type locality of the mineral azurite, also known as “chessylite.” The species was redescribed and renamed in 1824 by François-Sulpice Beudant (1787–1850), French mineralogist and geologist.

The castle was listed as a historic monument on June 7, 1926.

The Courbeville castle is now open to the public.

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 4 hr 16 min (452 km) via A6

From Lyon: 34 min (31.3 km) via A6 and A89

From Marseille: 3 hr 44 min (338 km) via A7

From Nice: 4 hr 55 min (497 km) via A8 and A7

From Toulouse: 4 hr 58 min (530 km) via A20 and A89

From Monaco: 5 hr 14 min (520 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr 12 min (644 km) via A9 and A7

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide