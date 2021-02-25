The Council of Ministers of Andorra has approved a bill creating effective equality between women and men

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy, News, Society   /   

The Council of Ministers of Andorra has approved a bill creating effective equality between women and men

The Council of Ministers of Andorra has approved a bill creating effective equality between women and men, eliminating the structural inequality that affects women and guaranteeing equal opportunities in all areas of life.

The text creation process included the country’s women’s organizations and associations, representatives of the Equality Observatory, the Government and the unions. Citizens’ considerations have also been collected via the Internet.

The bill establishes the conditions necessary to eradicate inequality, while establishing a sanctioning regime.

The main subjects requiring regulation are Public Administration – as a provider of services to citizens and as an employer through the civil service – private companies and their labour relations; and the media, advertising and audio-visual companies as agents for transmitting an egalitarian, plural and non-stereotyped image of women and men.

According to the bill, all companies must compile a register of data with a gender perspective, including the wage gap and protocols for addressing and preventing sexual and gender harassment.

An Andorran Women’s Institute will be created.

In the face of the continuous increase in social instability the Red Cross Andorra makes a new collection of food and basic necessities for this February

Background music inside establishments of Andorra cannot ever exceed 50 decibels

The number of inspections in commercial premises in Andorra will be increased, fines can reach 100,000€

The 10 new French départements can facing earlier curfew due to Covid-19

The lowest temperature was recorded in Catalonia (-34.1ºC)

Andorra : group meetings up to 10, including minors, will exceptionally be allowed to gather during the Christmas holidays

Read more: All Andorra news ...