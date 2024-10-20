The Co-cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda (Spanish: Concatedral de Santa María de la Redonda) is a co-cathedral located in Logroño, La Rioja, Spain.

The name “redonda” refers to the rounded shape of an earlier church on the site. It had the status of collegiate church from the 15th century when Logroño became a city. The present building was raised to the rank of cathedral in the 20th century. Together with the Cathedral of Calahorra and that of Santo Domingo de La Calzada, it is the seat of the ecclesiastical diocese of Calahorra and La Calzada-Logroño.

It has been protected by a heritage listing (currently Bien de Interés Cultural) since 1931.

The architectural structure of the co-cathedral was built fundamentally throughout the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

It is made up of three naves, a central one and two lower lateral ones, an ambulatory and a choir stall, with its main door flanked by two twin towers. The chapels that close the definitive construction in the north and south of the temple extend along the lateral walls.

The Flemish panels are designed by Gillis Coignet.

Gillis Coignet, born in 1535 in Antwerp and died in 1599 in Hamburg, painted those panels in Antwerp in 1584, according to the wooden footnote of the painting Anunciation.

The panels arrived at this church from the chapel of the Lordship of Somalo near Nájera. Their owners acquired them in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century and placed them in the chappel.

Address: C. Portales, 14, 26001 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

