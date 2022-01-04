The Christmas holidays were excellent for the ski resorts of the Pyrenees

  News, News of Pyrenees, Sport, Tourism   /   

Heavy snowfall in November and December as well as generous sunshine have provided a great Christmas holidays in the N’Py network, which includes Hautes-Pyrénées ski resorts (Peyragudes, Piau-Engaly, Grand-Tourmalet, Luz-Ardiden, Cauterets) and Pyrénées-Atlantiques (Gourette and La Pierre-Saint-Martin).

Attendance has increased by 2% compared to the 2019/2020 holidays (“which had been particularly excellent”) and by 26% compared to the average for the last five seasons (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

The first week of 2022 mainly welcomes Spanish tourists. It should also be very positive with an occupancy rate of 74% already.

Fuel prices in Andorra will increase between 2.5% and 3.3%

Coopalsa cannot guarantee the good logistics of andorran passengers

Barcelona recovers festive events such as Three Kings parade and New Year’s Eve celebrations

Nightclubs in France will be ordered to close for four weeks from this weekend

The new Trespons tunnel has been opened in Spain’s Pyrenees mountains

Access to the ski resorts of Andorra will be available only with a COVID certificate, nightlife is closed again

Read more: News ...